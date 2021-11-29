-
Capitol Coverage feature interview with Governor Jared PolisPublic health option no. 1 priority for Polis, allies in legislative sessionPolis favors…
-
Capitol Coverage: two Democratic state lawmakers will not run for re-electionState legislative session opens Wednesday, Western Slope lawmakers…
-
KVNF News speaks with Paonia Police Chief Neal Ferguson about the grant that was used to purchase a drone for the department, which will be used for…
-
William Meredith, 47, of Bullitt County, Ky., was arrested Sunday after he used his shotgun to bring down a drone that he said hovered above his property in a suburb of Louisville.
-
The sponsor of a proposal to put guardrails around the use of drones for non- government purposes asked lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee to...
-
It's a busy week under the gold dome. The Governor's oil and gas task force, which was charged with trying to harmonize local oil and gas regulations...
-
At farm shows across the country, drones have become as ubiquitous as tractors. Drone flights are mostly banned in the U.S., but on Sunday the FAA released long-awaited draft rules.
-
Headlines Montrose Prosecutor "Separated" from Job after DUI SuspicionFAA Won't Use Colorado for Drone TestingColorado Lawyers, Law Enforcement Advising…
-
Headlines:2 Dead, 20 Injured at Mine Accident in Ouray CountyGJ High School Locked Down after Nearby SuicideTipton’s Water Rights Protection Bill To Get…
-
HeadlinesUse of Drones for Hunting May Soon Be Illegal in ColoradoNorth Fork Coalition Presents Limited Drilling Plan to County CommissionersFBI Fraud…