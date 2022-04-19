-
KVNF News Director Gavin Dahl chats with Elena Goldstein, volunteer with The Canary Committee, a group of North Fork residents focused on water conservation education. Plus, Scott Franz reports Colorado lawmakers are unveiling new bills this week to address an increase in people experiencing homelessness.
-
KVNF News Director Gavin Dahl chats with Elena Goldstein, volunteer with The Canary Committee, a group of North Fork residents focused on water conservation education. Plus, Scott Franz reports Colorado lawmakers are unveiling new bills this week to address an increase in people experiencing homelessness.