Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss fall gardening topics and take your calls.Email questions anytime to…
As the weather shifts firmly into fall mode, our gardening experts chat about all kinds of earthy subjects and take your calls.Email questions anytime to…
Host Jill Spears and her gardening gurus Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss fall gardening chores and take calls from listeners.
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lulu Volckhausen & Lance Swigart discuss spring gardening, including ideas for surviving tonight's expected freeze, and…
Host Jill Spears is in the studio with gardening experts Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart, chatting about garden chores & taking calls from listeners.…
Guest host Amber Kleinman is in the studio with regulars Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart. The first bit of frost has hit many gardens - what's the best…
LULU'S BACK!On a chilly evening with freeze warnings in effect around the area, host Jill Spears & gardening guru Lance Swigart are joined by their…
First frost in the North Fork! Harvest is in full swing & garden cleanup is next. Anthony calls with a suggestion to "recycle" your grass, rather than…
On this episode: Phenology, the timing of nature. We’ll talk about what’s going on right here in the North Fork and worldwide, answering some of the…
Host Jill Spears visits with gardeners Lance Swigart & Lulu Volckhausen as we face the first killing frost of the season.