-
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss end-of-season garden issues and take listeners' calls.
-
Guest host Amber Kleinman is in the studio with regulars Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart. The first bit of frost has hit many gardens - what's the best…
-
The garden gurus share mid-summer gardening tips & take your calls on the Independence Day Edition of As the Worm Turns. Watering tips, how to transplant…
-
As we celebrate the Summer Solstice, (10:24 pm MDT Tuesday 6/20/17,) host Jill Spears and her gardening experts Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart discuss…
-
The KVNF gardening crew, Jill, Lance & Lulu, dive deep into spring gardening tips.Anthony calls in to ask about thinning apples.Leta calls from Redvale…
-
Monday, March 10thKVNF host Donna Littlefield speaks with our regular gardening guru, Lance Swigart, about planting spring garlic & other early spring…