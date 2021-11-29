-
Republican Party activists are gathering Saturday in Colorado Springs for the state GOP convention. Delegates will be chosen to attend the 2016...
Colorado's Republican and Democratic caucuses will be held on Super Tuesday, March 1, 2016. There's a difference this year though. Colorado's Republican...
The night's peak energy point came when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told a CNBC moderator: "The questions that have been asked so far in this debate illustrate why the American people don't trust the media."
Colorado will take center stage Wednesday when the Republican Party's presidential hopefuls hold their third debate at the University of Colorado...
At the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce this week, Sen. Ted Cruz called the community "fundamentally conservative" and added, "I don't think I've ever seen a Hispanic panhandler."
The idea that convention cities are decided with an eye toward winning the host city's state is popular to the point of being irresistible. But it doesn't fare well against the facts.
The political network led by industrialists Charles and David Koch plans to spend about as much money as the entire national Republican Party spent in the last presidential election cycle.
Colorado is one of the battleground states where Republicans made big gains this week, but the state is becoming more urban and more diverse — two factors that work in Democrats' favor.
Republicans needed to pick up just six seats in Tuesday's midterm elections to wrest control of the Senate. In the House, the key question was how big the GOP majority would be next year.