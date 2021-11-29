-
Committee narrows list of names for new high school: North Fork, West Elk, or Fire MountainMutual Aid Distribution Day in Grand Junction marks one year…
-
Lawmakers will press forward with 5 school safety bills in next sessionGunnison Sage Grouse of Western Slope one of nation's rarest birdsUS House passes…
-
Man killed in rollover on Hwy 50 outside Grand Junction3,000 residents of Palisade without water during repairsWork on I70 in Grand Junction will bring…
-
Legislative session opens at state capitol underneath a cloudGunnison Sage Grouse gets help, large sanctuary designated near Norwood200 thousand…
-
The Interior Department said an unprecedented land conservation effort significantly reduced the threats to the greater sage grouse. At this time, the bird does not need to be listed as endangered.
-
NewscastFeds Unveil SageGrouse Protection ProposalRoaring Fork Residents Experience Telecommunication OutageTrial Of Pastor Accused Of Sexual Abuse…
-
Mesa County is showing its support for Colorado’s decision to sue the federal government over the listing of the Gunnison sage grouse. "We believe that…
-
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the listing of the Gunnison sage grouse.Last November, the…
-
NewscastRepublicans Gut Funding for Driver's License ProgramColorado Sues Feds Over Gunnison Sage Grouse ListingParent’s Bill of Rights Initially Passes…
-
Last November, the federal government listed the Gunnison sage grouse as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. That doesn’t mean, though,…