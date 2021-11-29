-
Focusing on long-acting contraception, such as IUDs and hormonal implants, proved to be a big success in reducing unplanned pregnancies and abortions. But political backing has been hard to come by.
A program to provide long acting reversible contraceptives to low-income women has been funded for another year. About a dozen health and community...
Despite state lawmakers failing to pass a bill to fund the effort, a program to provide long acting reversible birth control to young, low-income women...
An amendment to the state budget that would’ve continued a program credited with reducing teen pregnancies and abortion was killed this week. However, a…
A Colorado program has allowed more than 30,000 women to get long-term contraception for free, lowering teen birth and abortion rates. Now lawmakers have to decide if it can qualify for state funding.
A bill attempting to reduce teen pregnancies and provide state funding for intrauterine devices has passed its first test at the capitol. House Bill...
Some pediatricians and other doctors worry they aren't properly prepared to make this highly effective form of birth control available, because their training didn't cover insertion of the devices.