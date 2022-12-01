Search Query
Donate
© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
MUSIC
Talkin' Music: Josh Hoyer
Taya Jae
Blues musician Josh Hoyer joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to talk about honesty as the root of soul music, describe the music landscape of his home in Lincoln Nebraska and the joy of cooking in his kitchen with his two daughters.
Listen
•
30:00