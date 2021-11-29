Judith Boice

-
Aired Sunday, Sept. 8th, 2013Pushing limits stretches and strengthens; endless pushing, though, creates a "baggy monster."I met Martin Gray, a gifted…
Aired Sunday, July 28th, 2013In the Celtic calendar, Lughnasadh (August 1st) marks the sacrifice of the Corn God and the beginning of the harvest.I woke…
Aired Sunday, July 14th, 2013What is the motor and fuel for three types of power: power over, power with, and imminence?My partner Jeff recently declared…
Aired Sunday, June 30th, 2013What do I want to be famous (or infamous) for?Waiting for flight, I watched a young father flipping his four-year-old upside…
Summer peak in an alpine wilderness.Summer in an alpine wilderness ecosystem is a flurry of color and activity amidst thunder, rain, hail, and snow…
Pueo, the indigenous Hawaiian owl, reminds me that death dwells among the living.Hiking in the Haleakala Crate on Maui, I was frustrated with days of…
Aired Sunday, June 2nd, 2013John, with his Cockney accent and rough humor, is a camouflaged, guerilla healer.While living at the Findhorn Foundation in…
Aired Sunday, 4/28/13Accommodating others without full awareness is a disservice to others and to myself.When I accommodate others, I give up some of my…
Aired Sunday, April 7, 2013Sorting through seeds saved over a couple of decades, I recognize them as family heirlooms.On a stormy Saturday evening, I…
Aired Sunday, March 31st, 2013Many view Jesus' life like a beautiful garden. Rather than becoming spectators, though, Jesus challenges us to become…