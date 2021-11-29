KVNF Field Sessions

-
Gabrielle Louise is a nationally touring troubadour noted for her poignant lyrics and lush voice. Her music is anchored deeply in folk, but undeniably…
The Minneapolis band Davina and the Vagabonds is lead by the powerful and expressive vocalist and pianist Davina Sowers, backed by dueling horn players,…
Sultry, Sensual, and Sexy: these are words that describe the music of Handmade Moments, aka Anna Horton and Joel Ludford. The Moments, as they are…
Kristen Ford's one woman band performance includes guitar, percussion and variety of effects pedals, creating a unique musical experience.Here, the Boston…
Todo Mundo ("All the World") blends the musical flavors of Spanish Rumba, Reggae, Brazilian, Balkan, and Middle Eastern styles into an irresistible…
One of the pre-eminent practitioners of 'live-looping', Zach Deputy’s one-man show weaves a tapestry of instrumentation and voices in an ever-evolving,…