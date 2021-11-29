Local Sports

-
Fall Sports season begins today for high schoolersNew Montrose football coach teaches fundamentals, familyCongressman Scott Tipton gives interview with…
-
HeadlinesColorado’s failed secessionists look to the LegislaturePitkin County Commissioners ponder medical marijuana greenhousesPaonia Council struggles…
-
In local high school sports, there's a long-standing tradition of celebrating state champions with a parade through town. On Wednesday, Paonia was honored…
-
Only one Delta County football team in the playoff bracket survived to continue their run for the elusive state title. KVNF’s Tamie Meck has this…