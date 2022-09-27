© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
    NEWS
    The Pen and The Sword: Harvest of Voices
    Taya Jae
    Selected local writers Michael Cooper, Prema Rose, Philip Salembier and Ana Mettler join Taya Jae on this weeks The Pen and The Sword. Tune in to hear these folks talk about their writing processes and read their selected pieces.