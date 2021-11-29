Lucas Turner

-
The 12-thousand-plus acre Oil Springs Fire south of Rangely is now contained. But previously, exceptional drought conditions and heavy winds fueled…
-
Little Blue Creek Canyon worker Ricardo Batista died Tuesday when a huge rock fell on his excavatorMCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson now says mascot…
-
Montrose School District employee arrested, accused of embezzlingMontrose County approves $92M budget for 2021, Ouray County approves $15M budgetNicholas…
-
About twice a week, oil and gas operators in Colorado’s Piceance Basin file “ Form 19 ” also called a Spill/Release Report with the Colorado Oil and Gas...