If you stay up late on the night of November 18, or get up very early on November 19, you can see a special treat: the second lunar eclipse of 2021 -…
Rise early on Wednesday morning, May 26th, find a place with an open western horizon, and look up. If the sky’s clear, you’ll see the first of this year’s…
Here we sit in the middle of January 2019. Yet follow the months back to January of 1805, to find Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and their crew…
As we welcome in a New Year, let’s explore the astronomical wonders that we can see from the Western Slope during 2018.From tonight through March, the…
Did you see it? If not, don't worry: This much-anticipated event — in which a supermoon went into a full lunar eclipse — was well-documented.
If you rise early on Saturday, April 4 you will be treated to an unusual event: the third of four total lunar eclipses occurring within a period of just…
The total lunar eclipse today that could be seen over North America and across the Asia-Pacific region had the added feature of a reddish hue caused by sunlight filtered through Earth's atmosphere.