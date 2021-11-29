marijuana legalization

-
This week's Local Motion is a 420 special featuring Kate Redmond's interview of attorney Brian Vicente and Gavin Dahl's interview of journalist Leland…
Blood alcohol levels match well with a person's impairment. But the THC in marijuana doesn't move around the body the same way, so blood tests can miss people who are stoned.
Ohio will vote this fall on whether to legalize marijuana. The measure allows 10 growing sites; 10 groups of big investors already have dibs. Some would-be pot proponents are crying foul.
A Pew Research Center survey shows that 63 percent of Republicans under the age of 34 favor legalization.
Law enforcement in Nebraska towns near the Colorado border are reporting a jump in pot-related offenses. Legalization next door, they say, is creating burdensome consequences they never asked for.
Humboldt County is famous for towering redwoods — and pot. Every fall, young people descend on its small towns. They're seeking work as trimmers, who manicure marijuana buds to prepare them for sale.
In the year since Colorado made recreational marijuana legal, pot has become a billion-dollar business in the state. And some growers are on a serious mission to make it legitimate and mainstream.
As more U.S. states approve marijuana for medical or recreational use, the price for pot growers in Mexico is falling. This could change the business model for narcotraffickers as well.
Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy warns that if marijuana is legalized — there are votes Tuesday in Oregon, Alaska and D.C. — kids will be the ones to take the hit.
Former Republican Congressman Bob Beauprez is facing a close race against Governor John Hickenlooper in his gubernatorial bid. Back in 2006, he made...