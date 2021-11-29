-
Do you remember the last time you heard a helicopter’s whirring rotors in the distance, so distinct from its other flying cousins? Once the machine…
-
As evening twilight deepens, look to the east. You’ll see a brilliant red star rising. That star is actually not a star, but the planet Mars. Over the…
-
In July of this year NASA will be launching our next rover to Mars, currently known as Mars Rover 2020.Greetings, my name is Brenda Harvey and I am a…
-
Earlier this year we lost a space exploration giant. Or better yet, a small robot. On February 13, 2019 we said a final farewell to our good pal, the Mars…
-
This summer Mars has been closer to Earth than at any time since 2003, which has made it prime time for viewing the Red Planet. But if you have viewed…
-
As evening twilight darkens the July sky, a brilliant orange star rises in the southeast. This is actually not a star, but the planet Mars. Over the next…
-
As we welcome in a New Year, let’s explore the astronomical wonders that we can see from the Western Slope during 2018.From tonight through March, the…
-
What’s that brilliant “evening star,” lingering in the southwest after sunset? It’s often confused with airplane landing lights and has even been reported…
-
Some say that we now live in the golden age of solar system exploration. In 2016 there are more than 15 active, interplanetary probes from the U.S.,…
-
A clear evening in late August offers much to contemplate, both near, relatively speaking astronomically, and…