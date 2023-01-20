Western Slope Skies: Mars with the Naked Eye

Back in early December, Mars and Earth were at their closest to one another, a

point known as opposition. Mars has dimmed gradually since then, but it still

remains one of the brightest objects in the night sky, and certainly one of the

most vivid. While often known as the “red planet,” Mars is really more of a pale

orange, the result of abundant iron oxide (or “rust”) in its rocks, the same

substance that gives many of the rocks in southern Utah and western Colorado

their ruddy hue.

One way to tell the difference between a planet and a star is to study its light. The

light of nearby planets, like Mars and Venus, covers a larger area of the sky than

the stars. As a result, planets typically appear to shine with a steadier light, in

contrast to stars, whose light often appears to “shimmer” or “twinkle” due to

turbulence in our atmosphere. While this method isn’t foolproof, it works most of

the time!

Ultimately, it is Mars’ movement that betrays its planetary nature. On the scale of

human lifetimes, the stars remain in more or less fixed patterns, known as

constellations. Planets, however, “wander” across the sky, waltzing through

constellation after constellation as they orbit around the Sun. It is this behavior

that gives them their name: the ancient Greeks called these objects “aster

planetes,” or “wandering stars.”

This wandering is easy to see for yourself. Right now, Mars is just a little north of

the bright star Aldebaran, part of the constellation Taurus. Coincidentally,

Aldebaran also has a reddish hue. At the moment Mars is noticeably brighter than

Aldebaran, though this gap will close as we pull away from Mars in the coming

weeks. Note Mars’ position relative to Aldebaran and other nearby stars in

Taurus, then come back in a few weeks. Mars will have changed position, having

moved slightly eastward relative to the stars. All planets exhibit this motion,

though the more distant planets, like Jupiter and Saturn, do so more slowly, a

consequence of their greater distance from the Sun.

Western Slope Skies is produced by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society and

KVNF Community Radio. This feature was written and voiced by Zach Schierl.