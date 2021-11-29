-
Hinsdale County Commissioners appoint new sheriff91 Fortune 500 companies paid no taxes last yearMeasels cases at DIA cause officials to urge…
-
Colorado has one of the lowest measles vaccination rates in the countryUtah proposes a pipeline that would draw off shares of the Colorado…
-
When the U.S. introduced the measles vaccine, childhood deaths from all infections plummeted. Scientists think they might know why: Benefits of the measles vaccine go way beyond the measles.
-
The quick rise of measles infections in the wake of cases reported among Disneyland visitors underscores how even a small dip in vaccination rates can allow the virus to spread.
-
Decisions about vaccinating one's children aren't simply a matter of weighing the relative benefits and risks. Psychologist Tania Lombrozo considers how subtle biases are also at play.
-
The national measles outbreak has state and local health officials concerned. Last month 102 people from 14 states were reported to have measles,…
-
Though much of the emphasis in this measles outbreak has been on children, most of the people getting sick are adults. That has more than a few grown-ups wondering if they're vulnerable.
-
It happened to Roald Dahl's daughter in 1962. It still happens today, in the U.S. and around the world. In rare cases, measles becomes an incurable disease.
-
A 6-year-old can't be vaccinated against measles because he is recovering from leukemia. He faces a higher risk because parents at his California school have chosen not to vaccinate their kids.
-
People from 7 months to 70 years old have fallen ill, and one quarter of the victims have been hospitalized. California officials say it's proof yet again of how easily measles spreads.