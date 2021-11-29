-
Delta, Mesa County health departments issue statements about coronavirusGovernor Jared Polis says Colorado will be ready if coronavirus spreads…
Roadless Rule Exemption back on trackCounties conflicted over pay raisesOfficials warn about stomach virus spreadingLonger growing seasons could mean good…
Ballots to start arriving in the mail this weekMesa County shares space with local clinicCourt puts waterways rule on holdCongressman Tipton plans Western…
Delta County is seeing a spike in pertussis, also known as whooping cough, cases. The highly contagious respiratory disease causes uncontrollable coughing…
Colorado has its first human case of West Nile virus this year. Health officials say a Mesa County man hospitalized after contracting the virus is now…
May was the wettest month on record, according to federal data. Colorado also saw its fair share of precipitation last month. This increased moisture…
Health officials said a Garfield County man who contracted hantavirus is now recovering at home, but the disease has killed three others in Colorado so…
Up to nine inmates with influenza at the Mesa County Jail were quarantined for a five-day period that ended earlier this week. Heather Benjamin, with the…
State and federal health officials are warning this flu season could be a bad one.Veronica Daehn Harvey, with the Mesa County Health Department, says a…
On Monday, Mesa County has its first laboratory confirmed case of the West Nile Virus this year. It’s the 5th case in Colorado since last mosquito…