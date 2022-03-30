-
This week on Local Motion, we hear highlights from a panel on election systems led by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley. Montrose County Clerk Tressa Guynes talks about how exactly mail ballots are counted and Ouray County Clerk Michelle Nauer shares everything you need to know about voter registration. Learn more about the League here.
