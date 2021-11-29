-
For our next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports on how the only shelter in Montezuma County for people experiencing homelessness fits into the complicated housing crisis in southwest Colorado.
