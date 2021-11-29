-
In the far-flung communities of the Western Slope, ambulance and emergency medical services are a vital lifeline for residents. In this edition of Local…
KVNF News examines three of the ballot measures that have local impact in Delta County. Ballot questions 7E and 7F would create a special taxation…
KVNF News interviews Kathy Steckel, executive director of the North Fork Ambulance Association, about the organization's history and the services the…
Republicans create new energy committeeNorth Fork Ambulance gets 3 new vehiclesState creates new accountability website
NewscastPaonia holds hearing for town clerk’s dismissalWoman charged with day care child abuse offered plea dealNorth Fork Ambulance desperately needs…
The North Fork Ambulance Association is facing a large budget deficit. The association has been operating in Delta County for 46 years. "We are the only…
Today we speak with three members of the only ambulance and EMT service available to residents of the North Fork Valley and some surrounding areas. North…