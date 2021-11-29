© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Fork Community Chorus

  • North Fork Community Choir photo.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 9, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    You might not expect the little town of Crawford to have a bookstore. With a population under 500, the Chamber of Commerce lists 250 businesses in the town. Recently that number grew to 251. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, the North Fork Community Chorus performs selections from Handel’s Messiah this Saturday night in Paonia and Sunday afternoon in Eckert. Choral program director Stephanie Helleckson talks about the music, the singers, and why they’re dedicating the performances to Dale Soucek.
  • Stephanie Helleckson, North Fork Community Chorus
    ARTS
    Community Chorus Forms In The North Fork
    The North Fork Valley now has a community chorus. KVNF's Laura Palmisano spoke to Stephanie Helleckson, the music director and conductor, of the new vocal…