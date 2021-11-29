-
A new study finds that too little sleep boosts a signal in the body that may drive a stronger desire to eat. It's the latest evidence linking sleep deprivation to overeating and increased body weight.
Colorado is, overall, one of the healthiest states in the country – but things are starting to change as the population grows and ages. One of the unint...
Colorado residents have vastly different health outcomes, based in part on where they live in the state. Rocky Mountain PBS News analyzed health data...
Obesity, with all its dire health consequences, is hitting some ethnic groups harder than others. Environment plays a big role. And it affects not just individual health, but the health costs of all.
Could keeping food out of sight be a way to keep it out of your mouth? A new study points to a possible tie between how food is stored, how visible it is in the home and obesity.
People who walked briskly for 40 minutes five days a week saw more health improvements than those who walked for an hour a day but were more leisurely about it. Both groups lost weight.
A little-known part of the Affordable Care Act pays primary care doctors to help overweight seniors lose weight. So why aren't more seniors taking advantage of the free weight loss counseling?
A new program is starting this week to fight one of Colorado’s biggest health threats: obesity. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and…
Liz Paul has struggled with her weight for years. A diet group helps, but it only meets once a week. So she has turned to social media for daily feedback and support. Studies find it can help.