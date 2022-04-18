Paige Smith

-
At last week’s Paonia Board of Trustees meeting, while the town’s attorney was parsing definitions of the water moratorium that remains in place, some trustees and members of the public sought more data on the town's water supply, hoping to find a way to move past the restrictions. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, Colorado lawmakers have taken steps to help more people with disabilities attend college.
