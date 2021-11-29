paonia embezzlement

-
After years and years of embezzlement, a criminal case, and prison time, the town’s dealings with Kirstin Chesnik are coming to a conclusion. On Tuesday…
The town of Paonia is still reeling from embezzlement. As the town also grapples with a mulit-million dollar water project, all of the flexible reserves…
Here's an extended interview with recently hired Paonia Town Manager Jane Berry. Berry talks with KVNF's Jake Ryan about the town's 2015 budget, the costs…
In March former Town of Paonia financial officer Kristen Chesnik pled guilty to the theft of $393,000 from the public coffers. On Monday she was sentenced…