Following a March attack in Longmont where a mother's unborn child was cut from her womb, Colorado's Senate President has introduced a fetal homicide...
North Dakota and Colorado voters struck down the "personhood" measures, which would give legal rights to fetuses. But Tennessee's Amendment 1 passed with 53 percent of the vote.
One of this November's statewide ballot questions may look familiar to Coloradans. For the third time since 2008 voters will decide the fate of an...
A string of Republican Senate candidates are getting behind over-the-counter birth control, a move that could draw women voters.
Colorado voters will once again decide on an amendment that would give unborn babies the same constitutional and legal rights as a person. The measure...
