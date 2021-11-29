-
Body found in Ouray County, state investigatesMajor Ridgway road improvement project to start in late MarchState struggles to regulate pesticides used on…
-
Attempts to regulate chemicals in marijuana production often hit another problem: The plant's wide range of uses sets it apart from many traditional food crops.
-
Regulators in the 23 states where medical or recreational marijuana is allowed are having a tough time making sure pot buyers don't ingest harmful pesticides.
-
Will agricultural chemical dealers start selling microbes? Some big pesticide companies are investing in efforts to turn soil bacteria into tools that farmers can use to grow more food.
-
Apeel Sciences hopes its products, which use natural methods to fend off pests and oxidization, can markedly reduce the amount of produce wasted because of spoilage.