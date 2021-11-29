-
A judge ruled that Robert Lewis Dear, charged with killing three people at a clinic in November, is not mentally capable of understanding the case. He will now go to a state psychiatric hospital.
A doctor filed a complaint against a Washington, D.C., hospital, saying that by telling her not to say that she does abortions, the hospital is stigmatizing the procedure. The hospital cites safety.
In one of several courtroom outbursts, Robert Lewis Dear, who is accused of killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado, said he was guilty and won't go to trial.
The alleged gunman in Friday’s shooting at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood appeared in court for the first time today. KRCC’s Jake Brownell...
In an interview on NPR's Morning Edition, Cecile Richards spoke about Friday's attack at a facility in Colorado Springs and about an "incredible escalation of harassment and intimidation" at clinics.
Local media outlets are naming Ke'Arre Stewart, an Army veteran and father of two, and Jennifer Markovsky, a mother of two, as victims of the attack, which also killed police officer Garrett Swasey.
Robert Dear lived off the grid, and those who knew him described a troubled man who preferred solitude. Police say Dear opened fire at a Planned Parenthood center, killing three and wounding nine.
The man arrested after a deadly attack and standoff at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs Friday is Robert Lewis Dear, 57, officials confirm.