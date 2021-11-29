-
On KVNF's 42nd birthday the gardening gurus discuss fall cleanup chores with host Jill Spears, and encourage listeners to call in pledges to the KVNF Fall…
-
THANK YOU, GENEROUS KVNF DONORS!Our Spring Pledge Drive goal was reached during As the Worm Turns Tuesday evening! Unofficial total as of 8 pm Tuesday…
-
Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss almost-spring gardening subjects, encourage donating to the pledge drive,…
-
KVNF's gardening gurus Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart join host Jill Spears for gardening discussion, caller questions, and Pledge Drive pitching!…
-
The $59,000 Pledge Drive Goal has been met, as of 3:20 pm Tuesday! Thank you to everyone who has donated!
-
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen chat about early fall gardening chores and solicit pledges from listeners in this Fall…
-
Host Jill Spears is joined by gardener Lance Swigart and special guest Jere Lowe of Earth Friendly Supply Co. for the Spring Equinox Pledge Drive Edition…
-
Host Jill Spears, gardeners Lulu Volckhausen and Lance Swigart, plus special guest Jere Lowe of Earth Friendly Supply in Paonia have a lively Pledge Drive…
-
Host Jill Spears and guests Lance Swigart & Jere Lowe discuss spring gardening subjects & encourage support in the Spring Pledge Drive Edition of As the…
-
Host Jill Spears welcomes gardening experts Lulu Volckhausen & Lance Swigart, and special guest Jere Lowe of Earth Friendly Supply Co. for the Fall Pledge…