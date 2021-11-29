-
Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert has asked to carry her gun on Capitol groundsDenver buying body cameras that start recording automatically when…
-
High winds knock out power for many DMEA residentsDMEA’s victory in buying local power is challenged by Tri-StateInvestigative report on last year’s plane…
-
Mesa Sheriff’s Deputy shot, suspect under arrestFormer Western Slope doctor sentenced to prison for pain pill prescriptionsReport calls for big housing…
-
If a suspect threatens officers, police say, they have a right to defend themselves. But a Justice Department report said police in Albuquerque have used force unnecessarily; two ex-officers agree.
-
NewscastReport released about fiscal health of Colorado’s schoolsPolice shootings in Grand Junction and MontroseConnection The Drops looks at rafters and…
-
There was a police shooting in Grand Junction Monday. Not many details have been released, but two officers were responding to a call to remove someone…