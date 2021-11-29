Population Growth

-
In 1985 the city of Thornton, Colo. bought up nearby farmland and water rights from its farms. Now, some of those farms are drying up.
Colorado is, overall, one of the healthiest states in the country – but things are starting to change as the population grows and ages. One of the unint...
It’s estimated 7.8 million people will live in Colorado by the year 2040. A Rocky Mountain PBS News analysis of data from the state demographer and the…
According to state and federal census figures, Colorado's population is expected to grow by an additional 2.3 million people by 2040. That's going to...
"Colorful Colorado" may one day need to be referred to as "Crowded Colorado," given the number of people expected to soon move here. Weld County's...