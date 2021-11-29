-
Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss end-of-season garden issues and take listeners' calls.
Host Jill Spears and her gardening gurus Lance Swigart & Lulu Volckhausen discuss summer gardening tips and take calls from listeners.Jefferson in Paonia…
A spell of cool, wet weather has our gardeners dealing with mud as best they can!Jill, Lance & Lulu discuss a variety of issues, (including the reasons…
KVNF's gardening gurus discuss late fall chores & take calls about storing root crops, etc.