Powell Mesa Hen House Lawsuit

-
HeadlineDelta County Commissioners adopt 2014 BudgetLocal Grower wants to use Hostetler Hen HouseSounds of the High Country - Tree Health in the WestState…
-
HeadlinesJudge Delays Trial of Heather Jensen Until JanuaryGroup Opposed to Christo's Arkansas River Installation Continues FightDelta County Pays $10,000…
-
On Monday the Delta County Commissioners went into executive session to discuss ongoing litigation over the Hostetler hen-laying operation on Powell Mesa.…
-
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel on Saturday reported that the Delta County Farm Bureau will host a fundraiser for the Hostetler family, owners of a…
-
HeadlinesJudge Denies Motion to Rescind Cease-and-Desist Order for Hen HouseState Officials Tracking 10 Oil Spills after FloodsHickenlooper Appoints Flood…
-
HeadlinesDeath Toll in Floods Rises to 8, Search and Rescue ContinuesWestern Slope Firefighter Speaks to KVNF from Fort CollinsKVNF to Participate in Live…
-
After a closed-door session with county attorney Christine Knight, Delta County Commissioners on Monday announced they would appeal the decision by…
-
Attorneys for Delta County and the operators of a Powell Mesa Hen House say the two-year-long battle over the facility’s fate isn’t over yet. That's…