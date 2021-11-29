Rep. Jared Polis

-
Democratic nominee for Governor Jared Polis visits Delta for a town hallPolis talks campaign finance reform at Delta town hallWestern Slope Resources…
-
Democratic nominee for Governor Polis talks health care, educationH2O Radio reports on wildfires, climate change and water supplyRed Mountain Pass open…
-
Governor candidate Jared Polis visits Delta, talks fracking, gun controlFirefighters on Weston Pass witness dramatic weather occurence last weekUpdate on…
-
Eclipse parties all around listening area observe rare occurenceCongressman Perlmutter changes course, will run for reelection in 7thJared Polis,…
-
Committee to help new and young farmers holds its first meetingGovernor candidate Jared Polis visits Roaring Fork ValleyCommunity gardens at health…
-
Paonia Trustee Bill Brunner resignsSecretary Zinke recommends downsizing Bears Ears National MonumentColorado falling behind other states in child welfare…
-
State Committee Looks at How to Handle Colorado WildfiresEvacuation Orders Lifted Today After Wildfire Near Glenwood SpringsRep. Jared Polis Says He’d Be…