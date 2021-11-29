Savannah Maher

-
First pediatric COVID fatality recorded in Mesa CountyRep. Boebert says she's having the time of her life trolling liberals every day while taxpayers foot…
-
Army took possession of military-grade explosives found in Montrose County yesterdayOuray County will pay $7500 to Plaindealer newspaper in settlement for…
-
Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz found guilty of two campaign finance violations, finedKori Stanton: Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers…
-
Delta County reported 53 new COVID cases FridayMontrose Schools announce another 177 students, 7 staff in quarantine due to 6 new positivesGrand Junction…