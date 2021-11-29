-
Forest Service extends deadline to file comments on draft forest plan for GMUG to 11/26Natural gas bills in Colorado could go up as much as 50% this…
-
Democrats send Jason Crow to Washington, help swing HouseRegion 10 pilot program offers prescription drug awareness campaignState voters deny measures to…
-
In the 2016 legislative session, Democratic state Representative Millie Hamner will chair the Joint Budget Committee. Hamner represents House District 61.…
-
BLM conducts horse gather on scheduleMontrose County declines to appeal lawsuitSchools grapple with negative factor that might never be repaidMountain…
-
Lawsuit looks to stop expansion at Bowie #2 coal mineEconomy good, but slowing downCDOT tries to tackle animal collisionsJudge rules cuts to school…
-
NewscastBurglary reported at Delta airportSchool boards push for restoration of fundingMontrose Police station gets money to fix leaky roofTeens clean up…
-
The State Senate held a lengthy debate April 1 on a complicated plan to change how Colorado funds its K through 12 schools. The Democratic proposal…
-
Headlines:Delta County Stands For Second AmendmentLegislature Debates School FundingDrought Prompting Water Users To Think Outside The Irrigation BoxLocal…
-
Headlines:Big changes proposed in school funding billHydrocarbon leak outside Parachute traced to nearby treatment plantWestern Slope counties sign MOU…