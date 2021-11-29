school shootings

-
School in Paradox closed, threat deemed not credibleHundreds of students walk out in Grand Valley show of solidarityLeader of Senate Democrats steps down,…
-
More fall out from Florida school shooting, local students arrestedPermit and fee system to be implemented at Hanging LakeDistrict playoffs start in high…
-
Sue Klebold says she wishes she'd asked her son Dylan "the kinds of questions that would've encouraged him to open up." Published 17 years after the massacre, her new memoir is A Mother's Reckoning.