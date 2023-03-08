KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2023

With several pandemic restrictions lifted, the Colorado Supreme Court is acknowledging the benefits of virtual proceedings. It also plans to keep the virtual adaptation in place for various proceedings, with some exceptions, according to the Montrose Daily Press. During the pandemic, the state court system drew on technology to conduct hearings remotely, or even live streamed them. While a virtual system comes with its own set of costs, the Supreme Court listed a range of benefits. Among them, a reduction in the costs of coming to court, such as taking time off work, lengthy travel, and waiting until a case is called on a busy docket day.

Roughly 30 parents and community members aired their concerns about school closures during Mesa County Valley School District’s recent public forum. The comments are the latest after the district announced the possibility of closing three schools due to declining enrollment, reports the Daily Sentinel. One parent worried that teachers would be displaced by the closures, but board members said they would do “everything they could” to relocate teachers not in probationary standing—even if the new position wasn’t the teacher’s area of expertise. Board Vice President Will Jones said that while he doesn’t want to close any schools, “it’s something [they] have to do.”

An ice climber who was found unconscious and not breathing on Feb. 24 at the Ouray Ice Park has died, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. Ryan Wong of Fort Collins died at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction after he was flown there by helicopter. The 27-year old was pronounced dead on March 1, but was kept alive artificially until Friday morning to allow for his organs to be donated. According to information provided by Ouray County, Wong was a registered organ donor, and his liver and four other organs have been matched to those in need.

From KVNF

Last Wednesday, Montrose County School District officials teamed up with local law enforcement for their latest risk assessment and prevention training around the mass shooting epidemic. The school district has previously been targeted by the same swatting calls that hit over a dozen Colorado schools two weeks ago. KVNF's Cassie Knust has the details.

KVNF’s Lisa Young wraps up a three part series on Delta County Land Use Code. Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes asks residents for patience as the county continues to revise the land use code adopted in 2021. You can find the complete interview with Commissioner Don Suppes at kvnf.org.