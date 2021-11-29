-
The long-delayed project is a jobs generator to some and an ecological disaster to others. Ahead of a key Senate vote, we revisit what the Keystone XL pipeline would do and why it's so contentious.
Colorado is one of the battleground states where Republicans made big gains this week, but the state is becoming more urban and more diverse — two factors that work in Democrats' favor.
Congressman Cory Gardner was elected to the U.S. Senate defeating Democratic incumbent Mark Udall. The GOP now controls the Senate. Governor John…
Colorado has a new Senator: Republican Cory Gardner, who defeated incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Udall. Gardner talks with NPR's Steve Inskeep about his priorities.
Republicans needed to pick up just six seats in Tuesday's midterm elections to wrest control of the Senate. In the House, the key question was how big the GOP majority would be next year.