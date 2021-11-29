-
The Grand Junction VA medical center has come under fire from Senator Mark Udall. In a letter to the inspector general, Udall highlights the complaints…
-
Headlines:GJ Airport Board Fires Director Rex TippetsDog-Sledding Owner Charged with Animal CrueltyState of Colorado Will Lower Medical Marijuana Patient…
-
Headlines:TX US Senator Ted Cruz Speaks at Conservative Western SummitColorado US Senator Mark Udall Calls for Reforms to Patriot ActSounds of the High…
-
Headlines:Sen. Udall challenges NSA over spy techniques, Patriot ActWest Fork Fire Complex now burning over 80,000 acresPaonia Town Council discusses…