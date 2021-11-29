-
This week, KVNF's Gavin Dahl asked two Democrats, Representative Barbara McLachlan who lives in Durango, and Ian Silverii the executive director of…
-
The timeline and the application process will be different depending on what kind of aid residents are seeking.
-
This week on Local Motion, news director Gavin Dahl speaks with two Republicans about the 2020 Election, the Special Session, and COVID-19. Next week,…
-
Current COVID statistics across our listening area include 89 deathsGovernor Polis signed 8 special session bills on MondayWho is dying in jails around…
-
FEC finds Republican Lauren Boebert failed to report donations for a third timeColorado sending $375 stimulus payments to unemployed residentsMontrose…
-
Delta County moves to High Risk level orange on COVID dialGovernor Jared Polis tests positive for COVID, asymptomatic, working remotelyNew state task…
-
Governor Jared Polis calls lawmakers back in December for special session to consider COVID reliefReporter Laura Palmisano looks at how Montrose County…
-
Suspects in Norwood deaths make court appearancesCapitol conversation talks about recent special sessionLawmakers face gridlock, contention as special…
-
Governor John Hickenlooper reaches out to Nevada governorSpecial session fails to take any action, closes after second dayMarijuana tax loophole will be…
-
Special session convenes, little agreement among lawmakersFormer head of EPA laments Trump rollbacksTwo big meth busts in Delta CountyColorado leads way…