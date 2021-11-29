Stephanie Serrano

-
Live grenade removed safely from home in Lake CityDelta staff in discussions about moving library out of historic building so Sheriff's office can move…
-
On this week's Local Motion, KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh interviews Suzanne Roy, executive director of the advocacy group American Wild Horse Campaign about…
-
Congressman Lamborn re-introduces bill to defund public broadcastingAll Points Transit offering free rides to Montrose youthCDOT opens Hwy 50 all…
-
Committee will consider amendments this week, including more money for police body cameras, before sending approved state budget to GovernorRidgway…
-
Delta County reported 53 new COVID cases FridayMontrose Schools announce another 177 students, 7 staff in quarantine due to 6 new positivesGrand Junction…