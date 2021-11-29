-
The court wrapped up on Monday, supporting the use of a controversial drug for executions by lethal injection. The justices also set up cases to be heard next term on affirmative action and abortion.
Monday's decision from the high court technically only applies to the Clean Air Act's standards on mercury emissions from power plants. But it could affect future EPA regulations, legal experts say.
Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmates argued midazolam does not reliably induce a comalike sleep, violating the Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
Current and former Colorado state Democratic lawmakers are praising the U.S. Supreme Court's decision legalizing same sex marriage nationwide. In the 5...
"The nature of injustice is that we may not always see it in our own times," Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote after recounting the legal struggles faced by same-sex partners.
The subsidies are crucial to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's signature achievement.
North Dakota and Colorado voters struck down the "personhood" measures, which would give legal rights to fetuses. But Tennessee's Amendment 1 passed with 53 percent of the vote.
Campaigning against gay marriage used to help Republicans win elections — but now GOP candidates in tight races are backing away from mentioning social issues on the stump.
The Supreme Court ruled that many businesses would not have to pay for health insurance that covered contraceptives if they objected on religious grounds.