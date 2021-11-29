-
Host Jill Spears is joined by gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen & special guest Brook LeVan of Sustainable Settings in Carbondale.
-
Consumers who care about how their food is produced have a growing number of apps they can turn to at the supermarket. The problem? Nailing down just what sustainability means when it comes to food.
-
Cyn Holder speaks with author and professor, John Ikerd. Ikerd is a Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Economics at the University of Missouri, Columbia.…
-
The 2nd Annual Western Slope Colorado Food & Farm Forum is coming up on Saturday, January 11th at the Montrose Pavilion. The conference brings together…