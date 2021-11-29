-
Tedeschi Trucks Band Featuring Trey Anastasio / Layla Revisited (Live At Lockn') / Fantasy: Two discs, 14 tracks; all Eric Clapton/Derek and the Dominos…
-
Tedeschi Trucks Band / Signs / Fantasy: 11 new original songs from the 12 piece band that covers a lot of territory with their Blues/Rock/Soulful tunes…
-
Sugar's Pick Of The Week - January 11, 2016Tedeschi Trucks Band / Let Me Get By / Fantasy: Recorded at their home studio in Florida, all original TTB…
-
