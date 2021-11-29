© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
V-Day

  • TheGoodBody_Poster2016_web-381x590.jpg
    ARTS
    Local Motion: The Good Body
    Alyssa Pinkerton and Amy Deluca discuss their Paonia production of Eve Ensler’s "The Good Body". The play explores women's body issues through two acts of…
  • group.JPG
    NEWS
    "One Billion Rising" in Paonia
    Marty Durlin
    ,
    A group gathered on Thursday in Paonia’s Poulos Park to protest violence against women, part of a world-wide Valentine’s Day action called "One Billion…
  • reporters.JPG
    COMMUNITY
    What I Like About Valentine's Day
    Marty Durlin
    ,
    On Wednesday, KVNF cub reporters Noah McDaniel and Mason Lightfoot hit the streets of Paonia to learn what people like best about Valentine’s Day. Mason…
  • eveensler_395.jpg
    COMMUNITY
    Local Motion: V-Day
    V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against women. It promotes creative events to increase awareness, raise money, and revitalize the…