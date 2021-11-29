-
Waldorf type school in Paonia now officially a reality
Waldorf school close to becoming reality in Paonia
A Waldolf-inspired education program in Paonia is a step closer to reality. The proposed North Fork School of Integrated Studies has enough students…
The Delta County School Board has approved a Waldorf inspired education program in Paonia.For the past three years, a group of parents and educators in…
The Delta County School Board has denied a North Fork Valley group its request for charter school recognition. The Valley Charter Initiative is a group of…
More than 50 people attended a public meeting at Paonia Elementary on Friday night. They were there to hear from the Valley Charter Initiative. It’s a…