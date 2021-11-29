-
A new study finds that too little sleep boosts a signal in the body that may drive a stronger desire to eat. It's the latest evidence linking sleep deprivation to overeating and increased body weight.
A little-known part of the Affordable Care Act pays primary care doctors to help overweight seniors lose weight. So why aren't more seniors taking advantage of the free weight loss counseling?
Liz Paul has struggled with her weight for years. A diet group helps, but it only meets once a week. So she has turned to social media for daily feedback and support. Studies find it can help.