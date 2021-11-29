-
Western Slope could see population surge in coming yearsWater conservation pays off for Lake CityWomen’s health expected to big issue in upcoming…
-
Focusing on long-acting contraception, such as IUDs and hormonal implants, proved to be a big success in reducing unplanned pregnancies and abortions. But political backing has been hard to come by.
-
A program to provide long acting reversible contraceptives to low-income women has been funded for another year. About a dozen health and community...
-
Montrose Memorial Hospital takes over local clinic creating women’s health centerState program helps Colorado farmers finance small hydropower…
-
The British medical system says healthy women with normal pregnancies should give birth at home or in a midwife-led facility. But 99 percent of babies in the U.S. are born in hospitals.